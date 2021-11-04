UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,509 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $55,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $942,573.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $630,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,527 shares of company stock valued at $31,371,849. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $539.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 122.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.21 and a twelve month high of $551.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $497.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.78.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

