UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152,206 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of PPL worth $57,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

