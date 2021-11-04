UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $48.48 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Mohawk Industries worth $48,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

MHK stock opened at $177.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.97 and a 200-day moving average of $196.07.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

