UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 370,848 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $58,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWA opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

