UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of Hasbro worth $59,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.66. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

