UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,044 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SS&C Technologies worth $63,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 570.9% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.22 and a 12-month high of $79.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

