UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,932 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $61,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BeiGene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

Shares of BGNE opened at $373.72 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $219.20 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $12,233,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,967,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,000 shares of company stock worth $46,359,195. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

