UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,641 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $55,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.