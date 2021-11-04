UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.56

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 54546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. UBS Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,524,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,526,000 after buying an additional 33,971 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

