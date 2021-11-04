Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 476,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UK stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Ucommune International has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ucommune International in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ucommune International in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ucommune International in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

