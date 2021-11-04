Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $47,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RARE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

