Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.00. 779,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.
In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $264,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
