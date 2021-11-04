Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.00. 779,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $264,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $37,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

