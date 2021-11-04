UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,078. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 132 shares of company stock valued at $2,991. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UMH Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of UMH Properties worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

