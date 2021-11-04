Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Insider Sells $105,050.00 in Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,577 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,926,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,331 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

