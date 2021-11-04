Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UAA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $30,477,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 935,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after purchasing an additional 761,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

