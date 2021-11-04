Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.56. Unico American shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 5,537 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50.

Get Unico American alerts:

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 53.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Unico American as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

About Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.