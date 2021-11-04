Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Trading Up 2.8%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares were up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 71,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 569,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNCY shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV owned about 0.11% of Unicycive Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

