UniLend (UFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.07 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $32.27 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00233529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00098485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004198 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

