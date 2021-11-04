Unisocks Hits One Day Trading Volume of $284,139.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for $109,028.69 or 1.78467648 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unisocks has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Unisocks has a market cap of $32.93 million and approximately $284,139.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00245087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00096507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

