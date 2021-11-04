United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

