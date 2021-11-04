Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 54.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 105.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $257,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

