Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $905.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

