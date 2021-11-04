Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

