UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of UPGS opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 200.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. The stock has a market cap of £187.56 million and a PE ratio of 21.88. UP Global Sourcing has a 52-week low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 238 ($3.11).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

