UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of UPGS opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 200.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. The stock has a market cap of £187.56 million and a PE ratio of 21.88. UP Global Sourcing has a 52-week low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 238 ($3.11).
About UP Global Sourcing
