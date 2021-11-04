UREEQA Price Hits $0.34 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. UREEQA has a market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $85,054.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00087147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00074695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,460.92 or 0.07293871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,197.86 or 1.00062078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022400 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

