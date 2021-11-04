US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report sales of $7.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.45 billion. US Foods reported sales of $5.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.82 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. 1,587,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

