US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of US Foods worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth $11,960,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth $3,990,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth $2,865,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.