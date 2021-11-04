Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-2.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55-3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.060-$2.180 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 1,301,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,450. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

