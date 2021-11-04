Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.56% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $67,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 289,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

TCMD stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $729.96 million, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

