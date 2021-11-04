Vanguard Group Inc. Has $64.12 Million Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vaxcyte worth $64,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,230,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,547,000 after buying an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after buying an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 648,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $133,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,533 shares of company stock worth $1,733,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.17. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $39.93.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

