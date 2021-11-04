Vanguard Group Inc. Has $70.48 Million Stock Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.06% of Blink Charging worth $70,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 17.1% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 7.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLNK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services.

