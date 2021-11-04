Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 71,829 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $66,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

