Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Holdings Raised by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 1,899.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,348,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $106.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $111.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

