Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $303.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $225.07 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

