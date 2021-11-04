Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

