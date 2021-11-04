Veil Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 53% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $265.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,745.70 or 0.99916800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.86 or 0.00606605 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.76 or 0.00328112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.00177669 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001481 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

