Verasity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $117.65 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Verasity has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $322.17 million and $117.65 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001485 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00101014 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.