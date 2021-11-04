VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 7,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

VEREIT stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

