Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.94. 17,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.00 and its 200-day moving average is $189.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $216.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,819 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,084 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 48,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 230,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

