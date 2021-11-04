Verso (VRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. On average, analysts expect Verso to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

