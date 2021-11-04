Vertcoin Price Up 50.3% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $43.04 million and $1.46 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,462.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.66 or 0.07379504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.81 or 0.00329973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.52 or 0.00972160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00087478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.77 or 0.00424267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.15 or 0.00280089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00138566 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,517,572 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

