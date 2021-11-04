Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.07. 3,917,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,572. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.63.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

