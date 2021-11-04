Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 1,084,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

