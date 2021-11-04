Vetri (VLD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,007.00

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 83.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Vetri has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Vetri coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vetri has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $1,007.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00050739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00236265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00099109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Vetri Coin Profile

Vetri is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars.

