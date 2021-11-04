Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Up to $44.37

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.37, but opened at $47.25. Viad shares last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 446 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VVI shares. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $981.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viad by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viad by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viad by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Viad by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

