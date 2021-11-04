Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 12-Month High at $158.17

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $158.17 and last traded at $158.17, with a volume of 798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.39.

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 120.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $35,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $678,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,583 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,846. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

