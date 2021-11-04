Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,533. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.98.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.