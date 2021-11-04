VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $40.38 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSMV. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

