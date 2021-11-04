VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $40.38 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.
