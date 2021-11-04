Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in October

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 863,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 369,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 792,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. Vine Energy has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vine Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEI. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in Vine Energy by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Vine Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 173,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $20,610,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at about $6,212,000.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

