Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $25.50 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

